Volvo V90 Cross Country India Launch Announced

Volvo Auto India is all set to bring a very different and interesting offering with the V90 Cross Country on 12th July 2017. While estate or station wagons may not be highly desired in India, the Swedish carmaker is aiming to change that with its slightly raised derivative that provides the impeccable practicality of an estate, the luxury of a sedan and the ground clearance of an SUV. The V90 Cross Country is based on the S90 sedan and carries a host of equipment from the latter including the bold and minimalist design language.

As we've mentioned, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is an essentially the estate version of the S90 and swaps the boot for full sized cargo space. The design language has been carried over and the striking grille with the Thor's Hammer LED DRLs make an appearance on the V90 as well. However, you do the more aggressive bumpers with the faux skid plate, plastic black cladding on the belt-line and brushed aluminium finished roof rails. Compared to the S90 sedan that has a length of 5082 mm, the V90 Cross Country measures slightly shorter at 4938 mm.

The Volvo V90 Cross Country is based on the S90 sedan

Like other Volvo SUVs, the V90 Cross Country gets the vertically stacked LED tail lights and uses 20-inch alloy wheels that hug the wheel arches. The boot provides 590 litres of cargo space, which can be extended to 1526 litres with the rear seats folded, should you need to haul your belongings from one place to another.

Inside, the cabin has been carried over from the Volvo S90 complete with soft touch materials and the massive tablet sized touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console. The interior gets finished in dual-tone colour scheme with tan brown leather seats and an all-black dashboard. There is an abundant touch of brushed silver across the cabin to add the premium effect.

Volvo V90 Cross Country on ice in Sweden

With respect to power, the Volvo V90 Cross Country will be carrying the 2-litre diesel motor, but power has been uprated to 235 bhp while paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Like all Volvos, the V90 CC will carry all the bells and whistles as far as safety is concerned and will also get All Wheel Drive as standard. In fact, we drove the V90 Cross Country in Sweden earlier this year and were certainly impressed.

Volvo is known to make tank-like estates and the V90 Cross Country is just another example of the same. The car will be going on sale in India next week and will be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU). While prices were expected in the vicinity of ₹ 75 lakh (ex-showroom), it is likely that the post GST tax slab might just make the Cross Country a little bit cheaper.