Volvo Updates S60 And V60 Polestar Internationally

Volvo has spruced up the S60 and V60 Polestar internationally. The biggest update is that the 2018 model year of these cars gets additional aerodynamic components made of carbon-fibre. The company says that this increases the downforce on these cars by 30 per cent, which in turn, aids in better performance and handling. Volvo also said that it will be manufacturing only 1,500 vehicles in total and each car will have a unique number on the tread plate.

(2018 Volvo V60 Polestar)

As we know, Polestar is the performance arm of Volvo similar to what AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. The aerodynamic bits were developed jointly by the engineers of Polestar and Cyan Racing, which is the motorsport partner. All the data and findings for this design came from Volvo's experience in racing in the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC).

The exterior aerodynamic changes include a new front splitter, side sill and a rear spoiler extension. The company says that the new components help in increasing grip and high speed stability. Some of the other visible changes are the diamond-cut black Polestar alloy wheels, carbon fibre ORVM casings and a new colour which is the Bursting Blue Metallic. The interior too get new bits such as new seat upholstery with blue contrast stitching and Polestar embroidering.

(2018 Volvo S60 Polestar)

In all, more than 250 components have been changed in the 2018 Volvo S60 and V60. The Ohlins shock absorber units too are new and so are the Brembo brake callipers with 371 mm discs. The engine is a 1969 cc four cylinder unit which makes 362 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 470 Nm at 3,100-5,100 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and gets a BorgWarner four wheel drive system as well. The Volvo S60 Polestar does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The V60 Polestar reaches 100 kmph from naught in 4.8 seconds and the top speed remains the same at 250 kmph.

