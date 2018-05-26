Volvo Unveils All New Electric Garbage Truck

Just three weeks after the unveiling of Volvo Trucks' first all-electric truck, the Volvo FL Electric, the Geely-owned company is expanding its product range with yet another electric truck. The Volvo FE Electric is designed for heavier city distribution and transport operations with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes. The sales for the Volvo FL Electric will start in Germany's second-largest city, Hamburg by 2019.

"With the introduction of the Volvo FE Electric we have a comprehensive range of electrically powered trucks for city operations and are taking yet another strategic step forward in the development of our total offer in electrified transport solutions. This opens the door to new forms of cooperation with cities that target to improve air quality, reduce traffic noise, and cut congestion during peak hours since commercial operations can instead be carried out quietly and without tale-pipe exhaust emissions early in the morning or late at night," says Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

"Hamburg, which in 2011 was named European Green Capital of the EU, has worked long and successfully on a broad front to enhance green and sustainable urban development. This applies not least in the transport sector, where electrified buses from Volvo are already being used in the public transport network. The experiences and ambitions from this venture make Hamburg a highly interesting partner for us," says Jonas Odermalm, Product Line Vice President for the Volvo FL and Volvo FE at Volvo Trucks.

The new Volvo FE Electric will be offered in several variants for different types of transport assignment. For instance with Volvo's low-entry cab, which makes it easier to enter and exit the cab and gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic. The working environment improves too as a result of the low noise level and vibration-free operation. Battery capacity can be optimized to suit individual needs, and charging takes place either via the mains or via quick-charge stations.

The new Volvo FE Electric will come with two electric motors that are capable of producing 185 kW of max power with a Volvo 2-speed transmission, and peak torque of 425 Nm. The electric motors are good enough for a travel range of up to 300kms on a single charge. The charging time from empty to fully charged batteries is close to 1-2 hours while with a low power charging, it can take up to 10 hours for full charge.

