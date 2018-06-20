Volvo To Use 25 Per Cent Recycled Plastic On Its Cars From 2025

Volvo Cars announced that from 2025, at least 25 per cent of the plastics used in every newly launched Volvo car will be made from recycled material. Volvo has in fact urged auto industry suppliers to work more closely with car makers to develop next generation components that are as sustainable as possible, especially with regards to containing more recycled plastics.

Volvo XC60 65.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Today we call on auto industry suppliers to start developing more sustainable components. Our aim is now for at least 25% of the plastics used in every new Volvo Car, to be made from recycled material by 2025. #CleanSeas — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) June 18, 2018

But of course, it had to prove how it could be done and hence to demonstrate the viability of this ambition, the company has unveiled a specially-built version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV that looks identical to the existing model, but has had several of its plastic components replaced with equivalents containing recycled materials.

The XC60's interior has a tunnel console made from renewable fibres and plastics from discarded fishing nets and maritime ropes. On the floor, the carpet contains fibres made from PET plastic bottles and a recycled cotton mix from clothing manufacturers' offcuts. The seats also use PET fibres from plastic bottles. Used car seats from old Volvo cars were used to create the sound-absorbing material under the car bonnet.

By 2025 #volvocars should use 25% recycled plastic in our cars. We and our suppliers have to play our part in creating a more sustainable automotive future. #CleanSeas pic.twitter.com/32dbDkU160 — Håkan Samuelsson (@hakan_samuel) June 18, 2018

Hakan Samuelsson, President and CEO of Volvo Cars said, "Volvo Cars is committed to minimising its global environmental footprint. Environmental care is one of Volvo's core values and we will continue to find new ways to bring this into our business. This car and our recycled plastics ambition are further examples of that commitment."

The company continues has already announced that it will eradicate single-use plastics across all its premises and events by the end of 2019. Committing to lower emissions, the company announced an industry-leading commitment to electrify all new Volvo cars launched after 2019 and these electric cars will make up 50 per cent of its global sales by 2025. It's definitely a step in the right direction and we are sure the others will follow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.