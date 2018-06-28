Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered To Be Limited To Only 20 Units For USA

Scandinavian carmaker Volvo Cars took the wraps off the all new S60 this month from its new US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The first Volvo to be sold without a diesel engine, the new S60 was also introduced in the high performance Polestar Engineered package. Now, the company has announced that the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered version will be limited to only 20 units for the US market with price ranging from $54,400 ( ₹ 37.50 lakh)- $55,400 (38.18 lakh) for the R-Design and Inscription trims respectively. Customers can book the limited edition S60 T8 Polestar Engineered exclusively through the Care by Volvo app.

The Care by Volvo app allows the customers to simply choose the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered in the app and make all-inclusive, monthly payments that cover insurance, service, and maintenance. The all-inclusive pricing of the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered is $1100 ( ₹ 75,806) per month before local taxes and registration fees. The Polestar Engineered, developed with Volvo Cars' electric performance arm Polestar, is a complete offer, applying Polestar's performance engineering expertise to the car's wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit. The offer reflects Volvo Cars' and Polestar's commitment to electrification.

The Volvo S60 'Polestar Engineered' package includes lightweight alloy wheels, golden brake calipers, Polestar emblems, black chrome exhaust pipes along with golden seat-belts. Moreover, the package will also get the upgraded suspension from Ohlins with dual-flow valve and dampers to stiffen up. The strut bar along with the shock absorber design will remain the same as on the Polestar 1 performance car as well. Under the hood, the Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered will get the electrified T8 twin engine's output of 415 of max power bhp and 670 Nm of peak torque.

