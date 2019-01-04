Volvo Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased

The company says that the Polestar 2 will come with a range in access of 480 km to a single charge

Volvo has teased the first image of the Polestar 2, the second production vehicle from Volvo's electric performance brand and the company's first fully-electric model. The car will go into production shortly after the long-range hybrid Polestar 1, which will enter production later this year. The company has plans to reveal the Polestar 2 in the coming weeks and the only bit we get to see in this teaser image is the rear of the car. What we can notice though by the rear design of the car is the fact that a coupe-like design cannot be ruled out. The company has however stated that it will be a four door fastback body type and that's good news.

The Polestar 2 will be fully revealed in the coming weeks, but here are some initial specs and information. The company says that the Polestar 2 will come with a range in access of 480 km to a single charge. Power will be approximately 400 bhp and it will be sold at a price range similar to the Tesla Model 3.

The Polestar 1 will be launched this year

The Polestar 2 will also see the world debut of the new Google Android HMI, which in turn is also the debut of the in-car version of Google Assistant. The car will be available on subscription, which will be a slightly more premium version of Volvo's 'Care by Volvo' package.

Volvo has certainly locked onto its target - Tesla - why else would the company mention the Model 3? While the final specifications are yet to be confirmed by the company, we'll be keeping our eyes and ears open for any information on this front.

