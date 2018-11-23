Volvo India To Launch 4 New Electrified Cars In 3 Years

Volvo India announced that it will be introducing 4 new electrified cars in the country in the next 3 years. In its commitment towards the environment and electrified future, Volvo Cars plans to slowly phase out conventional powertrains and focus only on electrification. This announcement places electrification at the core of Volvo's future business. It also paves way for the complete phase-out of combustion-engine-only models. The company has already committed to a goal of featuring some form of electric propulsion in its models from 2019 onwards and now India too is part of this plan. Every new Volvo from 2019 onwards will be electrified.

Volvo India launched its first plug-in hybrid in the country in the form of the XC90 earlier this year. In fact it was just yesterday that the company announced that it would be assembling the XC90 plug-in hybrid in India at its Bengaluru plant by the end 2019.

In fact, the company even put out the advantages of introducing plug-in hybrids to the country and chief among them were low running costs and performance which the company said was better than cars with internal combustion engines.

Volvo Auto India put out the advantages of plug-in hybrid cars

Mileage too is something that has to be considered and with plug-in hybrids, the company says that it will be able to stretch that mark too. To give you an example, the XC90 T8 Inscription gets a 2.0-litre, direct injection, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 320 bhp and 240Nm of torque. Along with the electric motor however, the XC90 T8 Inscription generates 398 bhp of max power and 640Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission, with the power getting transferred to the rear wheels through the electric motor while the front is powered by the petrol mill. With the help of the electric motor, the XC90 T8 Inscription can travel up to 32 kms on a single charge and can sprint from 0-100kmph in just under 6 seconds.

Volvo has already committed to a goal of featuring some form of electric propulsion in its models from 2019 onwards

Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, "The localization of plug-in hybrids marks the future of electrification for us. Our customers are increasingly becoming aware about the rise in pollution levels and degrading environment. As a responsible luxury car company, we believe electrification is the future. However, till the time we have a supporting infrastructure, plug-in hybrids offer the intermediate solution."

