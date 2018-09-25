New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo has stopped assembling trucks in Iran because U.S. sanctions are preventing it from being paid, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

View Photos
Volvo was working with Saipa Diesel to assemble heavy-duty trucks

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo has stopped assembling trucks in Iran because U.S. sanctions are preventing it from being paid, a spokesman for the company said on Monday. The sanctions against Iran, reimposed on Aug. 6 by U.S. President Donald Trump after his decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Tehran, have forced companies across Europe to reconsider their investments there. Volvo spokesman Fredrik Ivarsson said the trucks group could no longer get paid for any parts it shipped and had therefore decided not to operate in Iran in another blow to the country's car industry, which unlike the energy and banking sectors, had managed to sign contracts with top European firms.

"With all these sanctions and everything that the United States put (in place) ... the bank system doesn't work in Iran. We can't get paid ... So for now we don't have any business (in Iran)," Ivarsson told Reuters by telephone. Before the sanctions were reimposed, Volvo had expressed an ambition for Iran to become its main export hub for the Gulf region and North Africa markets.

The European Union has implemented a law to shield its companies, but the sanctions have deterred banks from doing business with Iranian firms as Washington can cut any that facilitate such transactions off from the U.S. financial system. Volvo was working with Saipa Diesel, part of Iran's second-largest automaker SAIPA, which was assembling the Swedish firm's heavy-duty trucks from kits shipped to Iran.

Advertisement

Ivarsson said Volvo had no active orders in Iran as of Monday. A commercial department manager at Saipa Diesel confirmed that sanctions had prompted Volvo Trucks to terminate their partnership agreement.

"They have decided that due to the sanction on Iran, from (May) they couldn't cooperate with us. We had some renovation planned in Iran for a new plant but they refused to work with us," said the manager, who declined to be identified. More than 3,500 Volvo trucks had been assembled by Saipa Diesel in the year to May, but none had been assembled in this financial year although the original deal was for at least 5,000 trucks, the manager told Reuters.

0 Comments

Swedish truckmaker Scania, which is owned by Volkswagen said it had canceled all orders that it could not deliver by mid-August due to sanctions, while French carmaker PSA Group began to suspend its joint venture activities in Iran in June. Germany's Daimler has said it is closely monitoring any further developments, while carmaker Volkswagen has rejected a report that suggested it had decided against doing business in Iran.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Volvo bus Volvo Iran Volvo Trucks

Latest News

Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions
Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Consider Price Hikes As Rupee Value Weakens: Report
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Consider Price Hikes As Rupee Value Weakens: Report
BMW And Daimler Mobility Joint Venture To Be Based In Berlin
BMW And Daimler Mobility Joint Venture To Be Based In Berlin
Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test
Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launch Details Revealed
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launch Details Revealed
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Porsche To Officially End Production Of Diesel Cars
Porsche To Officially End Production Of Diesel Cars
Petrol Crosses Rs. 90-Mark In Mumbai, Rates At All-Time High Across Country
Petrol Crosses Rs. 90-Mark In Mumbai, Rates At All-Time High Across Country
Ford Aspire Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Ford Aspire Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Mahindra KUV100 Electric, Diesel AMT, And TUV300 Facelift To Be Launched By 2019
Mahindra KUV100 Electric, Diesel AMT, And TUV300 Facelift To Be Launched By 2019
2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Facelift: All You Need To Know
2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Facelift: All You Need To Know
Google Maps Now Run On Apple CarPlay With iOS 12 Update
Google Maps Now Run On Apple CarPlay With iOS 12 Update
New Ford Mustang Facelift Spotted In India
New Ford Mustang Facelift Spotted In India
MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes
MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes

Latest Cars

8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Volvo models

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 70.02 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.53 Crore *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 68.79 Lakh *
Volvo V40
Volvo V40
₹ 37.33 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 76.34 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 38.41 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities