Volvo Cars To Skip The 2019 Geneva Motorshow

Volvo Cars has announced that it will not attend the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. The company stated that it will move away from traditional auto industry events to focus on bespoke activities to introduce its new cars, technologies and services to media and consumers. The company is all set to launch the new S60 sports sedan at the inauguration of the company's first US manufacturing plant, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bjorn Annwall, senior vice president of strategy, brand and retail at Volvo Cars said, "The ongoing change in the car industry is creating new audiences for Volvo Cars and new ways of bringing products to the market. Automatic attendance at traditional industry events is no longer viable - we must tailor our communications based on how the options complement our messaging, timing and the nature of the technology we are presenting."

He further stated that the company is not saying never to car shows but expects industry events like the Geneva Motor Show to continue evolving so that the company may return at a future date. Since 2014, the company has recorded four consecutive years of record sales and profits, and the company now enters a new phase with the strongest global car range in its history and will continue to increase its focus on innovation and services.

