New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV

Volvo has sought an exemption with the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) for the popular vehicle that accounted for nearly a third of its U.S. sales in August.

View Photos
Volvo Seeks exemption from Chinese-made mid-size XC60 SUV from new 25 percent tariffs

Volvo Cars has asked the Trump administration to exempt the company's Chinese-made mid-size XC60 SUV from new 25 percent tariffs, the latest automaker to seek relief from new levies on imports from China.

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC40

XC90

XC60

S90

V40

V90 Cross Country

S60

S60 Cross Country

V40 Cross Country

The automaker confirmed on Friday it has sought an exemption with the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) for the popular vehicle that accounted for nearly a third of its U.S. sales in August.

Advertisement

"The imposition of the additional 25 percent duty on mid-size SUVs would cause severe economic harm," Volvo said in an Aug. 16 letter to USTR that has not been previously reported. "The burden of the 25 percent duty imposed on vehicles imported from China will also be borne by American consumers."

Earlier this week, Volvo Cars and its Chinese owner Geely postponed plans to float shares in the Swedish carmaker, blaming trade tensions and a downturn in automotive stocks.

The XC60 in August accounted for 31 percent of Volvo's U.S. sales.

Volvo said the XC60 was initially built only in Sweden and then it added production in China. From January to early March, Volvo was sourcing vehicles from both countries but since March U.S. XC60s have only come from China, the company said.

Volvo recently started commercial production at its new Charleston, South Carolina plant, where it is building S60 sedans, it told USTR, "but over time given our global manufacturing footprint we could also anticipate production of the XC60 in the U.S. as well."

A Volvo spokesman did not comment on whether new tariffs have affected vehicles now in U.S. showrooms or if the levies will prompt price increases. The Trump administration imposed new 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods in July, including on Chinese-made vehicles.

Volvo cited General Motors Co's July 30 request seeking an exemption for its Chinese-made Buick Envision SUV in its petition. GM's petition suggested a cap of 40,000 vehicles that could be exempted while Volvo suggested that the government not impose any cap.

USTR has not ruled on either petition but has said if it grants exclusions they will apply retroactively to the data the tariffs were imposed in July.

GM said in a separate response to Volvo's petition filed with USTR that it disagreed with Volvo's request, arguing Volvo should "submit its own exemption request to be adjudicated on the merits."

GM, the largest U.S. automaker, told USTR Envision sales in China and the United States would generate funds "to invest in our U.S. manufacturing facilities and to develop the next generation of automotive technology in the United States."

0 Comments

Geely, which paid Ford Motor Co $1.8 billion for Volvo in 2010, also has stakes in Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, truckmaker AB Volvo and Lotus.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC40 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Lexus NX
Lexus
NX
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
TAGS :
Volvo Cars US Tarrif on Cars US China Tariffs

Latest News

Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV
Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh
Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Marks The End Of An Iconic Car
Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Marks The End Of An Iconic Car
Mahindra & Mahindra To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040
Mahindra & Mahindra To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040
Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.69 Lakh
Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.69 Lakh
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
F1: Formula 1 2021 Concept Car Image Leaked
F1: Formula 1 2021 Concept Car Image Leaked
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

31 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

42 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

7 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 10 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.53 Crore *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 70.02 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 68.79 Lakh *
Volvo V40
Volvo V40
₹ 37.33 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 76.34 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 38.41 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities