New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars Records 5.85 Per Cent Growth In H1 2019

Volvo Cars recorded 30 per cent growth in the UK and 32 per cent in Germany along with strengthening its position in the US, China and other parts of Europe.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Volvo sold 340,286 units across the globe in H1 2019 witnessing a growth of 7.3 per cent.

Highlights

  • Volvo sold 340,286 units across the globe in H1 2019, up by 7.3 per cent.
  • Volvo Cars in India recorded 11 per cent growth selling 1,159 units.
  • Volvo Cars is planning to reduce its fixed costs by Rs. 14.72 bn.

In the first six months of 2019, Volvo Cars has recorded a revenue growth of 5.85 per cent at ₹ 958 billon against ₹ 905 billion which it recorded in the same period last year. In the January-June period, the company sold 340,286 units across the globe, witnessing a growth of 7.3 per cent. The Swedish carmaker has increased its market share as well in quite a few markets. It recorded 30 per cent growth in the UK and 32 per cent in Germany along with strengthening its position in the US, China and other parts of Europe. In the same period, Volvo Cars in India recorded 11 per cent growth selling 1,159 units against 1,044 units sold during the same period a year ago.

Also Read: Volvo Car India Registers 11 Per Cent Increase In Sales For H1 2019

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC40

S90

XC90

XC60

V40 Cross Country

V90 Cross Country

S60 Cross Country

Speaking about the performance, Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive- Volvo Cars said, "At a time when most markets in the world see stagnating car sales, we have had strong growth in the first half." He further emphasised that the company has prioritised growth and market share during the period, capitalising on building momentum for Volvo.

0 Comments

The Swedish brand is also looking forward to further growth in sales and revenue and the company has already planned measures to reduce its fixed costs by ₹ 14.72 bn. The company will take actions to check its costs in the remaining half of 2019 and will continue to do so in the first half of 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC40 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 61.49 - 69.75 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.55 Crore *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 55.62 - 70.02 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 38.41 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 76.34 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
MG Motor Temporarily Stops Accepting Bookings For The Hector
MG Motor Temporarily Stops Accepting Bookings For The Hector
2019 Suzuki Access 125 SE: All You Need To Know
2019 Suzuki Access 125 SE: All You Need To Know
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ohlins Announces Suspension Kit For Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650
Ohlins Announces Suspension Kit For Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities