New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars Recalls 507,000 Vehicles As Probe Finds Fire Risk

Volvo investigations have identified that in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Volvo cars being recalled were produced in 2014-2019 and have a 2-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine

Swedish auto-maker Volvo Cars is recalling 507,000 vehicles worldwide because of a faulty engine component that, in extreme cases, could result in a fire.

The company, which is owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said its own "investigations have identified that in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform."

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC40

XC90

S90

XC60

V40 Cross Country

V90 Cross Country

S60 Cross Country

"In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localized engine bay fire may occur," it said. When asked to provide details of the potential financial impact, Stefan Elfstrom, a spokesman for Volvo Cars, said, "We don't comment on the cost." The company is keen to fix the faulty vehicles as fast as possible and customers won't incur any costs related to addressing the error, he said.

The cars being recalled were produced in 2014-2019 and have a 2-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine, Volvo Cars said in an emailed statement. The affected models are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

0 Comments

While the company has no reports of accidents or personal injuries, all customers will receive a letter asking them to contact their local retailer for corrective action.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC40 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.55 Crore *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 61.49 - 69.75 Lakh *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 55.62 - 70.02 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 38.41 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 76.34 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
All Hyundai Cars To Meet The Upcoming Safety Regulations From August 1, 2019
All Hyundai Cars To Meet The Upcoming Safety Regulations From August 1, 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities