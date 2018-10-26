New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers

The fund's CEO Zaki Fasihuddin said Volvo expected an already visible shortage of charging points to grow in magnitude as a wave of electric cars hits the streets in five years.

View Photos
Volvo's first all-electric car will be the XC40

Volvo is investing in a startup called FreeWire whose rapid charging systems for electric cars are being installed across BP gasoline stations in Europe this year.

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC40

XC90

XC60

S90

V40

S60

S60 Cross Country

V90 Cross Country

V40 Cross Country

Fast charging is a crucial factor in luring customers to electric cars, reflected in moves across the sector. BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen for instance have jointly pledged to open 400 ultra-fast charging stations in Europe by 2020, aiming to close the gap with Tesla.

Yet Volvo, owned by China's Geely Holding and whose XC40 sport utility vehicle will be its first all-electric offering in a strategy to generate half of its sales annually from fully electric cars by 2025, has said it does not see itself owning service or charging stations.

Through its Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the Swedish company said it had bought a stake in FreeWire, though it gave no further details.

The fund's CEO Zaki Fasihuddin said Volvo expected an already visible shortage of charging points to grow in magnitude as a wave of electric cars hits the streets in five years.

0 Comments

"With electrification there's going to be a lot of pressure not only to build infrastructure, but also to help consumers get over the range anxiety they feel," Fasihuddin told Reuters. "We think FreeWire is attacking that problem is a good way."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC40 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Lexus NX
Lexus
NX
TAGS :
Volvo electric cars Volvo electric cars Volvo POlestar

Latest News

Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers
Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
Triumph Scrambler 1200: 5 Things You Should Know
Triumph Scrambler 1200: 5 Things You Should Know
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
Jaguar Launches Slovak Plant, Sees Output Hitting 1,00,000 By 2020
Jaguar Launches Slovak Plant, Sees Output Hitting 1,00,000 By 2020
Honda Grazia Scooter Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In 11 Months
Honda Grazia Scooter Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In 11 Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop By 1.5 Per Cent In Q2 Of FY 2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop By 1.5 Per Cent In Q2 Of FY 2018-19
Tata Tiago JTP: All You Need To Know
Tata Tiago JTP: All You Need To Know
2019 Audi R8 Revealed With More Power, Sharper Styling
2019 Audi R8 Revealed With More Power, Sharper Styling
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Specifications, Features Revealed
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Specifications, Features Revealed
BMW Group Partners With KPIT, TTTech For Autonomous Driving Technology
BMW Group Partners With KPIT, TTTech For Autonomous Driving Technology
Daimler, Geely Form Mobility Services Joint Venture In China
Daimler, Geely Form Mobility Services Joint Venture In China
Shahan Ali Mohsin Dominates Round 3 & 4 of National Rotax Max Karting Championship
Shahan Ali Mohsin Dominates Round 3 & 4 of National Rotax Max Karting Championship

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.53 Crore *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 70.02 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 68.79 Lakh *
Volvo V40
Volvo V40
₹ 37.33 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 76.34 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 38.41 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities