Volvo Cars Grows By 33 Per Cent In The First Half Of 2018

The XC60 was the car that was expected to bring in the volumes for Volvo and it delivered

Volvo Cars India announced a record growth of 33 per cent in volumes in the first half of 2018. Between January to June 2018, the company sold 1242 units. The company launched the new generation of the XC60 at the end of last year and that was the car that was expected to bring in the volumes and yes, it has delivered. The sales were spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed to 25 per cent of the total volume.

This year the Volvo S90 was added to the company's local assembly

The successful addition of the Volvo S90 to local assembly, aggressive network expansion and exemplary brand engagement programs led to the best ever H1 sales performance for the company. The rest of the year looks even brighter with the launch of XC40. The company has plans to add more dealerships by the end of this year. By September, the XC60 too will be assembled locally and we're hoping that the XC40 too will be added to the line-up of cars assembled at the Bengaluru facility given that the demand for the company's most affordable SUV is bound to see a spike.

Volvo XC40 was launched in India this month

Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, "We are extremely happy with our growth pace and intend to keep up the momentum for the rest of 2018. The recently launched XC40 is our first offering in the entry level SUV segment and we expect the XC40 to build a new customer base for us and drive sales."

