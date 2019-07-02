Volvo Car India Registers 11 Per Cent Increase In Sales For H1 2019

Demand for SUV range was one of the key factors in the sales growth for Volvo

Volvo Car India recorded 11 per cent growth in its half yearly sales in 2019. The company sold 1,159 units between January-June 2019, whereas it sold 1,044 units sold during the same time last year. Volvo said that the sales contribution from mini metros and Tier-I towns and a solid demand for the company's SUV range were the key factors for the growth. Volvo Cars India has witnessed a growth of 25 per cent in the last fiscal year. The company sold 2,687 units of passenger vehicles in FY2018-19 against 2,157 units which it sold in the previous year. FY19's growth was largely driven by the XC40 compact luxury SUV which is the most affordable Volvo sold in India currently and was launched last year.

(The New-gen Volvo S60 will the company's next launch in India)

Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, "We are extremely happy with 11 per cent growth in sales performance so far especially when the industry is not looking positive. Our brand engagement programs continue to play a crucial role in this performance. While the short term market performance looks tough, I am very confident the automobile growth will bounce back and we would be happy to replicate our sales performance of 2018."

Volvo India had already announced that it will be introducing 4 new electrified cars in the country in the next 3 years. In its commitment towards the environment and electrified future, Volvo Cars plans to slowly phase out conventional powertrains and focus only on electrification. The Next launch from Volvo in India will be the new-generation Volvo S60, which could be launched towards the end of 2019 or early 2020.

