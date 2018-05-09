Volvo Car India Inaugurates Parts Warehouse

Volvo is hoping that the customers will not have to wait longer for car parts

Volvo Car India inaugurated the National Parts Warehouse in Bhiwandi. The warehouse, which has been incorporated in alliance with DSV, will support growing demand for parts across dealerships in India. The company has been working on making it easier for customers to get parts for their cars and this will certainly help in accelerating that process.

The warehouse was inaugurated by Charles Frump, MD & CEO Volvo Car India

Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India said, "I am pleased to announce the opening of our National Parts Warehouse in India today. This will provide World-Class customer service and support our ambition of doubling segment share by 2020. With DSV as our partners I am confident we will reduce turnaround time for our customers. The warehouse increases liquidity at the dealers and enables them to concentrate on customers even more."

The company has been looking to expand its dealership network in the country. Right now it has 21 dealerships and that number will go up to 29 by the end of this year. The company currently assembles XC 90 and S 90 models at the Bangalore-based manufacturing plant. The cars on SPA platform, which are yet to be localised in India are V90 Cross Country and XC 60 and of course the big one that's coming to India soon is the XC40 which the company hopes will completely change the game for it in the country.

Martin Persson, Vice President - Global Customer Service, Volvo Car Group who said, "India is a high growth potential market and the recent performance of Volvo Car India with record sales and service last year increases the headquarters confidence in the local management. India is already providing great customer experience and investing in this infrastructure will raise the bar even higher."

