Volvo Car India Asks Employees To Work From Home From March 17

With the number of people affected by the coronavirus increasing across the country, Volvo Car India has asked all its employees to work from home effective from March 17, 2020. The carmaker decided to take this step as a safety measure which will help in minimising the risks associated with COVID-19. Apart from work from home request for all employees, the company has also established the required IT infrastructure necessary for business continuity. The carmaker has asked the employees to schedule meetings online.

Moreover, the office premises will remain open for any employee preferring to function from office, which will be possible after informing the respective manager. However, the company has suspended domestic as well as international travel from February 2020 thus reducing the possibility of exposure to the virus.

The company has strictly restricted all visits to the office site in Bengaluru until further notice. The company has also asked its dealers to take necessary steps for maintaining the hygiene at their facilities. Additionally, all demo cars will have hand santizers on a mandatory basis.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.