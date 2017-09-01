Volvo Auto India MD Tom Von Bonsdorff Completes Tenure

Volvo Auto India, the local arm of the Swedish luxury car maker Volvo, said its Managing Director Tom von Bonsdorff has completed the tenure and his successor will be appointed soon. The company's current director-sales and marketing, Jyoti Malhotra, will be the acting managing director in the interim, Volvo Auto India said in a statement. Bonsdorff, who took over as the head of the company in June 2015, has decided to pursue a new assignment within the Volvo Group in his home country Finland.



On completion of his tenure, Tom said, "Today, as I move to pursue a new role, I am sure team India will grow even further."

During his tenure, Volvo introduced India's first luxury SUV Plug-in Hybrid car XC90 T8 Excellence as also the S60 Cross Country, S60 Polestar, S90 and V90 Cross Country. He also strengthened the company's dealership presence in the country and increased the number of showrooms from 11 to 20, the company said.



Under his leadership, Volvo Auto India announced the commencement of local assembly in Bengaluru and is known for helping the company grow its segment share to 5 per cent. The company currently sells ten luxury models including V40, V40 Cross Country, XC60, XC90, XC90 Excellence and S90.

