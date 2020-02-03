Volkswagen's New Compact SUV For India To Be Christened Taigun

Volkswagen India has unveiled its new subcompact SUV for the domestic market, which will be called the Taigun. The Volkswagen Taigun is a concept subcompact crossover SUV that was first unveiled at the Sao Paulo International Auto Show in 2012. While the company retails the T-Cross in this segment globally, India will get the Taigun instead as a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Captur and the likes. The model will also be based on the new MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The big difference though is that compared to the T-Cross, the Taigun for India will be longer, more spacious and more comfortable, keeping the Indian requirements in mind.

The new Volkswagen Taigun will be one of the four new SUVs that Volkswagen plans to bring in the next few years. The Taigun is slated to hit the Indian roads in 2021 and is expected to draw power from the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will develop about 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and possibly the 7-speed DSG autobox too. With VW's decision to pull out all diesel engines from the Indian market, the Taigun won't be offered with an oil burner, at least initially. There could, however, be a CNG version in the offing, specifically for India.

The first glimpse of the Volkswagen Taigun for India reveals a great deal. The prototype looks production-ready complete with the LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear, faux diffusers on the bumper and a very upright and boxy profile. Compared to the T-Cross, Taigun is also expected to about 100 mm longer that will liberate more space in the second row.

With the model built on a platform tweaked to meet Indian requirements, the Volkswagen Taigun will see a more affordable price tag with the model to be built locally. The new offering will be a part of the four new SUVs that VW has planned for the country. This includes the Tiguan Allspace, T-Roc, and one that is likely an electric concept. The models will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo later this week.

