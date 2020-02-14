Volkswagen's Group Deliveries In China Fall 11.3% In January 2020: Report

Volkswagen, one of the world's biggest carmakers, on Friday said deliveries in China declined by 11.3% in January as the auto sector feels the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The German company said the group, which includes brands like Volkswagen and Audi, delivered 343,400 vehicles in China and Hong Kong. The country is VW's biggest market.

Worldwide, group deliveries dropped by 5.2% to 836,800 vehicles, Volkswagen added.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday that the country's vehicle sales likely fell by almost a fifth in January, marking a 19th consecutive month of decline, hurt by Lunar New Year holidays that started earlier than last year and by the coronavirus outbreak.

