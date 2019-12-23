Volkswagen Will SUV-ise Brand In India: Steffen Knapp

Volkswagen will launch 4 new SUVs in India in the next 2 years and the first will be the T-Roc

We've already told you a lot about Volkswagen's plans for the Indian market. In fact, we broke the story on how the company is planning to bring in 4 SUVs in 2 years into the country and this includes the Tiguan All Space, T-Roc, the MQB A0 IN based Compact SUV and of course the Tiguan. The SUVs will target a new set of customers for the carmaker, who is set in to bring in a premium experience for them. So, yes, the company is all set to become an SUV brand in the country. Speaking with carandbike about this SUV onslaught, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "What's going to happen in 2020 is that we are going to showcase 4 new SUVs at the 2020 Auto Expo, which will be launched in India in the next two years. As a brand, we are going to SUV-nise our line up, so our brand position is that we are going to become the most aspirational and premium brand and we believe that one key component to get there is to follow the trend of SUVs."

Volkswagen will launch a new compact SUV in 2020 based on the MQB A0 IN platform

So far the company has had only one SUV in the country - the Tiguan and it has had its share of success here. In fact, in November 2019, the company sold 176 units of the SUV which marked a leap of 83% compared to the same period last year. There's definitely a market for SUVs in the country and Volkswagen is all set to add to its line-up in 2020. Volkswagen will certainly hope that its compact SUV, which will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, to hit it big in terms of sales and given the success that both the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector have witnessed in the market, Volkswagen too will ensure that this car is tech laden too.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace offered in India will come with 7 seats as standard

But now, the question on most of our minds is what happens to the rest of the cars in the company's portfolio like the Polo, Vento, Passat. Knapp gives us a view on what will happen to these cars "We are only adding to the portfolio. The base volumes are done by our core products, the Polo and Vento and even the Passat though there's a gap. So, SUV is the communication tool for us, because if you look in the market today, these segments are going up. The segments of the classical hatchback, notchback are struggling. The downturn of 15 per cent has been more in those segments than any of the SUV segments."

The fate of the Ameo still hangs in the balance and we wait for the company's decision on whether VW India will continue to produce it.

