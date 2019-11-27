Volkswagen Will Return To The Auto Expo 2020 With A Host Of SUVs

After skipping the Delhi Auto Expo in 2018, Volkswagen India will be returning to the popular biennial auto show in 2020 after four years. In fact, the carmaker is set to make a huge comeback with a range of all-new SUVs including the Volkswagen T-Roc, the new Tiguan AllSpace, and an India-spec version of the T-Cross SUV, built on the MQB A0 IN platform. While we had told you that the company had planned to launch the T-Roc at the Auto Expo, sources in the know have told us that while the SUV will be showcased at the event, the launch will happen a little later. Given the global shift towards electric vehicles, it's would be nice to see even the Volkswagen ID Cross electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020.

Volkswagen will showcase a T-Cross-based India-spec concept SUV built on the MQB A0 IN platform

We also told you that the Volkswagen T-Roc will be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU) via the Indian government's scheme that allows a company to import of 2,500 units per year without the need to locally homologate the models. This means that Volkswagen India will only be targeting limited volumes with the T-Roc. Recently the SUV was also spotted testing in India. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming India-spec Skoda Karoq SUV as well. As for powertrain options, the Volkswagen T-Roc will be offered in a petrol-only avatar with the 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI engine. The turbo-petrol motor will come mated to a 7-Speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU) and will go on sale soon after the Auto Expo

We were also the first ones to tell you that the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, the long-wheelbase version of the exiting Tiguan, will be showcased at the Auto Expo. In fact, we broke this news in April 2019 that the Tiguan AllSpace will make its way to India and it'll be here by 2020. The Tiguan AllSpace will be offered with 7 seats as standard which will see it compete with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even the Mahindra Alturas G4. The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will be a petrol-only model and will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. Also, there is a big chance that the Tiguan AllSpace will only be available with a 2WD option.

The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is the long-wheelbase version of the exiting Tiguan, which it will replace

Given the growing popularity for SUVs in the Indian market, it's clear that Volkswagen too wants to get a piece of the pie. We even brought you exclusive information that the Skoda-led Volkswagen brands in India plan to launch around 10 SUV models across the three brands (VW, Skoda, & Audi) between 2020 and 2021. The list will also include the Skoda Kodiaq RS, Karoq , and Audi Q3 among others.

Furthermore, the company is also investing in R&D and opened its first Technology Centre for India, in Pune, Maharashtra. The new centre will be developing vehicles tailored to the needs of Indian customers, which will come under the India 2.0 project, which also include the development of the MQB A0 IN platform. The first concept car built on this new platform will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, which will underpin the Volkswagen T-Cross SUV. The Volkswagen Group and Skoda are jointly investing around ₹ 2,000 crore (Euro 250 million) in research and development projects in India.

