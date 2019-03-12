New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India

The 2019 Volkswagen Vento is likely to receive minor tweaking, most of which will be done to its face.

View Photos
Volkwagen Vento and Polo Facelift have been spotted testing in Maharashtra

Highlights

  • The 2019 Volkswagen Vento is likely to receive minor tweaking.
  • There will not be any substantial change on the inside of the new model.
  • Mechanically, the new model is likely to remain the same.

It's been a while since Volkswagen India gave an update to its bread and butter models. The Volkswagen Vento and Polo since their inception have remained almost the same with just minor changes made to its face back in 2015. However, camouflaged test mules of the new Vento and Polo have been spotted testing in India which suggests that the new models could be just around the corner. The pictures give a clear view of the Vento, however, the Polo is at a distance and the view is not clear enough to note the changes.

Also Read: VW Announces 4 Years Standard Warranty And Other Benefits Across All Cars In India

Volkswagen Vento

9.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen Vento

volkswagen virtus sedanVolkswagen has scheduled an all-new Volkswagen Vento for 2021 which will be underpinned by Indianised version of the MQB A0 platform.

Since an all-new Vento which will be developed on the Indianised version of the MQB A0 platform has been scheduled for 2021 in India, the 2019 model will receive minor tweaking, most of which is likely to be done to its face. For Instance, the 2019 Vento will get a redesigned front bumper and a new edgier looking grille. At the rear, the overall profile is likely to remain the same and there will be minor changes like the addition of a sleek black cladding at the departure angle.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus (Next-Gen Vento) Gets More Power With GTS Concept

We are not expecting any major change even on the inside in the 2019 Vento and mechanically also the new model is likely to remain identical to the outgoing one. The Volkswagen Vento in India is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine which puts out 105 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which develops 103 bhp and 153 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit which churns out 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

0 Comments

Image Source: Team BHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Vento with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen
Vento
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
Verna
Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid
Honda City
Honda
City
Fiat Linea
Fiat
Linea
Nissan Sunny
Nissan
Sunny
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra
Verito
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat
Linea Classic
TAGS :
Volkswagen Vento facelift 2019 Volkswagen Vento Volkswagen Vento Car auto-model-vento Volkswagen Vento Sedan 2019 Volkswagen Vento Design 2019 Volkswagen Vento Looks 2019 Volkswagen Vento Diesel 2019 Volkswagen Vento Petrol 2019 Volkswagen Vento Engine 20

Latest News

Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India
F1: Bonus Points Will Be Awarded For Fastest Lap In Upcoming Season
F1: Bonus Points Will Be Awarded For Fastest Lap In Upcoming Season
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
Honda To Recall Around 1 Million Vehicles With Dangerous Airbags
Honda To Recall Around 1 Million Vehicles With Dangerous Airbags
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
Volkswagen Motorsport India Reveals Rear-Engined, Rear Wheel Drive Polo Winter Project Car
Volkswagen Motorsport India Reveals Rear-Engined, Rear Wheel Drive Polo Winter Project Car
Renault In Talks Over New Alliance Body With Nissan And Mitsubishi
Renault In Talks Over New Alliance Body With Nissan And Mitsubishi
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions
Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA: All You Need To Know
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Volkswagen Vento Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.85 - 16.92 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 10.03 - 16.67 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.85 - 10.88 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
Explore Vento
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities