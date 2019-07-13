Volkswagen Vento And Polo Facelift Spied Testing

As we are heading closer to the launch of the new Volkswagen Vento and Polo facelift, we are getting to see their test mules quite often. A new set of spy images have surfaced online and it looks like both models are in the final round of testing. The latest spy shots reveal the side profile of the Vento and we can see that the facelifted version will get a new set of alloy wheels along with a new honeycomb mesh grille which is partially visible.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo Facelift looks almost identical to the outgoing model.

The front bumper of the new Volkswagen Vento looks more angular compared to the outgoing car and the fender looks more sculpted as well. Previous spy pictures had also revealed the rear of the car and it is likely to get a tweaked boot lid and rear bumper. The Volkswagen Polo which has been spied looks almost identical to the current model with just subtle changes made to the rear bumper's design. However, only the rear of the car is visible in the image. The face and side of the Polo are expected to get similar changes that we have seen on the Vento.

Both models are towards the end of their lifecycle and require a generation upgrade. Volkswagen is working on new models and the new-gen models are scheduled to arrive in 2021 which will be developed on an Indianised version of the MQB A0 platform. Meanwhile, the 2019 Vento and Polo facelift are being introduced just to keep things interesting until the new-gen models arrive.

Mechanically, the 2019 Vento facelift will remain unchanged and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine which puts out 105 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Other engines on offer will be the 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which develops 103 bhp and 153 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit which churns out 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

