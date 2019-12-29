Volkswagen Trademarks T-Sport, T-Go & T-Coupe Nameplates For Future Crossover Models

Volkswagen AG has already announced that the company plans to introduce 34 new offerings in 2020 and the carmaker will be focussing on crossovers and SUVs, keeping up with the industry trends. The German carmaker is lining up a number of products in this space and has trademarked a handful of names for new models. According to recent reports, Volkswagen has trademarked the names - T-Sport, T-Go and T-Coupe - at Germany's patent office, hinting at a number of compact crossovers from the manufacturer.

The Volkswagen T-Sport is one of the more familiar nameplates and is expected to be a new crossover based on the new generation Polo. This will be a subcompact crossover to be sold alongside the T-Cross subcompact SUV. Reports also suggest that the T-Sport could also be badged as the Nivus in some markets. Meanwhile, the Volkwagen T-Coupe suggests at a new coupe-SUV from the manufacturer that will join the likes of the Atlas Cross Sport in the brand's line-up. It needs to be seen though if the T-Coupe is a coupe version of the T-Roc compact SUV. However, we'll have to wait a little more to see which model wears the nameplate.

Finally, the Volkswagen T-Go could be pointing towards a new micro SUV in the automaker's stable along the lines of the Volkswagen Up! Micro SUVs like the Renault Kwid are yet to catch up in developed markets but we do expect that to be a booming segment in the years to come. It will be interesting to see what underpins the T-Go that could be a city-oriented SUV.

The new Volkswagen SUVs will be based on the MQB platform or a newer derivative of the same and will arrive globally starting next year. The T-Go could appear a year or two later though. Meanwhile, the German auto giant is all set to bring a range of products under the Volkswagen India 2.0 strategy that will see a number of SUVs coming to the domestic market. This includes the T-Roc and the T-Cross from Volkswagen. The Karoq and the Kamiq-sized compact SUV from Skoda and the Q8, Q3, and new Q7 from Audi. A number of these models will make their India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

