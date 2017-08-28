New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Unveil T-Cross SUV In 2018

Volkswagen has said that it will be unveiling the T-Cross SUV in 2018. It will be built on VW's MQB platform and share its design and styling with the recently unveiled T-Roc SUV.

Volkswagen has said that it will be launching the T-Cross SUV in 2018

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen T-Cross will be positioned below the Tiguan
  • It will be sharing its design and styling cues with the T-Roc SUV
  • There is no timeline on the launch of the production version of this SUV

Volkswagen recently unveiled its compact SUV, the T-Roc. While the T-Roc will hit the roads before the year ends, the German company has announced that it will be launching the T-Cross SUV in 2018. A clear timeline hasn't been announced yet though. In fact the company has also announced that it will be launching 19 new SUV models by 2020. The company has a clear objective of ensuring that SUVs constitute over 40 per cent of total sales of the company. And Volkswagen believes that the recently unveiled T-Roc along with the T-Cross will have significant contribution towards the same.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars
volkswagen t cross(Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze Concept-Interior)

The T-Cross has also been spotted testing at the Nurburgring in Germany. From the looks of it, the T-Cross will have 20-inch alloys and will be built on the MQB platform, in fact the MQB A0 platform in particular. The Volkswagen T-Cross will be sharing design and styling cues with the T-Roc. Volkswagen might use a variety of engines for the T-Cross which will range from turbocharged 1.0-litre engines and also have high capacity diesel engines. Expect the T-Cross to have four-wheel drive as an option as well. The standard T-Cross will have FWD setup.

volkswagen t cross(Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze Concept)

Also Read: Volkswagen Introduces T-Roc Breeze Concept

Like the T-Roc, the T-Cross will also be rivalling the Audi Q2 upon its launch. We expect the T-Cross name to stick as the T-Roc did too. The T-Cross will be positioned below the Tiguan globally. While the T-Roc is expected to come to India, there is no clarity of the T-Cross coming to India. Having said that, the Indian SUV aficionado wouldn't mind buying a convertible compact SUV!

