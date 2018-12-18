New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Review Investment Plans To Meet New EU CO2 Targets: CEO

The new European rules require carmakers to reduce carbon emissions from cars across their fleets by 37.5 percent between 2021 and 2030.

View Photos
VW CEO Herbert Diess said the rules would mean that VW will have to hike its electric car production

Volkswagen will have to review its plans for a shift toward mass production of electric vehicles to meet new European Union CO2 targets in 2030, CEO Herbert Diess said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new European rules require carmakers to reduce carbon emissions from cars across their fleets by 37.5 percent between 2021 and 2030.

Volkswagen's CEO said the rules would mean that VW will have to hike its electric car production to a level that it cannot meet with its current overhaul programme.

0 Comments

"Due to the current decisions, a review of our planning is necessary, which will be done in autumn 2019, in line with our planning calendar," he said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
VOlkswagen electric vehicles Volkswagen EV Electric Cars in EU

Latest News

Volkswagen To Review Investment Plans To Meet New EU CO2 Targets: CEO
Volkswagen To Review Investment Plans To Meet New EU CO2 Targets: CEO
India's First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Lands In Bangalore
India's First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Lands In Bangalore
Decided Not To Allow Driverless Cars In India: Nitin Gadkari
Decided Not To Allow Driverless Cars In India: Nitin Gadkari
All-New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launch Date Revealed
All-New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launch Date Revealed
Dutch Start-Up Lithium Werks Considering European Battery Plant
Dutch Start-Up Lithium Werks Considering European Battery Plant
Exclusive: Big Demand For Lamborghini Urus In India; Waiting Period Extends To 9 Months
Exclusive: Big Demand For Lamborghini Urus In India; Waiting Period Extends To 9 Months
Maruti Suzuki's Electric Wagon R Prototype Spotted Testing
Maruti Suzuki's Electric Wagon R Prototype Spotted Testing
Ola Invests $100 Million In Scooter Sharing Firm Vogo To Supply 100,000 Scooters
Ola Invests $100 Million In Scooter Sharing Firm Vogo To Supply 100,000 Scooters
Force Gurkha Xtreme Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.99 Lakh
Force Gurkha Xtreme Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.99 Lakh
Your High-Tech Car Is A Magnet For Hacking
Your High-Tech Car Is A Magnet For Hacking
Mahindra S201 Production Name Announcement Date Revealed
Mahindra S201 Production Name Announcement Date Revealed
Electric Car Charging Infrastructure And Guidelines Announced By Government
Electric Car Charging Infrastructure And Guidelines Announced By Government
Nissan Meets To Replace Carlos Ghosn, As Tensions With Renault Grow
Nissan Meets To Replace Carlos Ghosn, As Tensions With Renault Grow
All-New Bajaj Platina 110 Launched; Priced At Rs. 49,197
All-New Bajaj Platina 110 Launched; Priced At Rs. 49,197
New Mumbai Dealership Celebrates 35 Years Of Maruti Suzuki With Classic Maruti Day
New Mumbai Dealership Celebrates 35 Years Of Maruti Suzuki With Classic Maruti Day

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Decided Not To Allow Driverless Cars In India: Nitin Gadkari
Decided Not To Allow Driverless Cars In India: Nitin Gadkari
Force Gurkha Xtreme Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.99 Lakh
Force Gurkha Xtreme Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.99 Lakh
All-New Bajaj Platina 110 Launched; Priced At Rs. 49,197
All-New Bajaj Platina 110 Launched; Priced At Rs. 49,197
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities