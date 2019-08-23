Volkswagen To Reveal New Logo At The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

For the first time since 2012, Volkswagen is all set to reveal an all new logo and the company will give us a glimpse of that at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. We had already told you back in July 2018, that the company will reveal its brand new logo in 2019 and now we finally know when. The change in logo for the German automaker is because the new management thinks that the automaker's appeal globally is 'too German' and unemotional. Incidentally, the 'too German' part has always been the core communication of the Volkswagen brand in the past across all forms of advertising - especially with their mainstream cars like the Golf. Incidentally, it is also because of the logo that the company is recognised as 'VW' in short - especially in enthusiast circles.

Volkswagen will be moving away from the 3D bubblelike blue-and-white VW sign to a flat, simple black-and-white logo, according to a report published Thursday by Autoweek and yes you'll see this new logo on a car at the Frankfurt Motor show as well. The logo will be somewhat closer to what it was in the 1960's for the company although, we think the flat and simple logo will look great on cars of any colour.

It was in 1939 that Volkswagen showcased its first logo and if you see the picture above, it's been through quite a few changes, the last major change to the logo happened in 2012, so it is after 90 years that we'll first see this big change made to the logo which will usher in a new direction for the company.

