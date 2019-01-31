New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show

The fully electric concept buggy, will be shown for the first time at the 89th International Geneva Motor Show which starts in the first week of March

The car takes cues from American dune buggies

Volkswagen is bringing a legend back to life! Come the 2019 Geneva Motor show, the Wolfsburg-based company will reveal the first fully electric version of a new dune buggy. The car takes cues from American dune buggies and the concept vehicle is based on the modular electric drive matrix, which also showcases the versatility of the platform. The concept of the fully electric buggy is based on the vehicles that were created in the 1960s in California. Back then, the Beetle chassis served as the basis for these buggies; now, the MEB is proving to be just as flexible. True to the original vehicles, this reinterpretation of a dune buggy has no fixed roof or conventional doors, while the large wheels and off-road tires and open side sills dominate the overall look.

The electric buggy is based on the MEB platform

Klaus Bischoff, Head Designer at Volkswagen said, "A buggy is more than a car. It is vibrancy and energy on four wheels. These attributes are embodied by the new e-buggy, which demonstrates how a modern, non-retro interpretation of a classic can look and, more than anything else, the emotional bond that electric mobility can create."

The new MEB concept vehicle shows that this fully electric platform can be used for more than just large-scale series production models. Like the Beetle chassis of yesteryear, the MEB has the potential to facilitate the development of low-volume niche vehicles.

The fully electric concept buggy, will be shown for the first time at the 89th International Geneva Motor Show which starts in the first week of March

