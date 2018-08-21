New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Recall 700,000 Cars Over Roof Lighting

Volkswagen has to recall about 700,000 Tiguan and Touran cars worldwide due to a possible lighting defect.

Volkswagen has to recall about 700,000 Tiguan and Touran cars worldwide due to a possible lighting defect, German trade magazine Kfz-Betrieb reported on Monday.

The magazine reported that humidity can cause a short circuit at the panoramic roof's light strip of the affected cars. A short circuit in the LED-module could cause scorching damage on the roof and possibly set the vehicle on fire, the magazine said, citing a company spokesman.

In Germany, about 52,500 cars are affected.

The company is currently working on a solution, the magazine added, quoting the spokesman.

VW was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans)

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

