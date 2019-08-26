New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Install 4000 EV Charging Stations In Germany By 2025

The VW ID. 3 will make its world premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and the Group will be launching almost 70 new models in the next ten years.

Thomas Ulbrich, Ulrich Markurth, Martin Rmheld and Werner Gose charging the ID.3

Volkswagen has announced that it will install some 4,000 charging points at its German sites by 2025. The first are already up and running: Ulrich Markurth, Mayor of Braunschweig, Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, inaugurated the first charging centre for employees with 60 new charging points. The Volkswagen Group is investing some 250 million euros to expand the charging infrastructure at its European sites. When combined with the activities at dealerships, this translates into the Volkswagen Group providing some 36,000 new charging points in Europe.

The first charging centre was commissioned at the Volkswagen Group Components plant in Braunschweig. The 60 charging points are located on the Ohefeld parking lot bordering on the site. The charging power level is 11kW and the charging centre uses a Type 2 plug, the European standard system. The sole source of power for charging is Volkswagen Naturstrom from renewable sources. The power has been certified by TUV Nord and is 100 per cent CO2-free, originating from sources such as wind and hydropower. Further charging centres will be successively phased in at the other German sites by 2025.

The Volkswagen ID. 3  will be showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for E-Mobility, said "Adequate facilities for charging at the workplace are an important element in our electric offensive. Going forward, charging their electric vehicles while they are at work will be easy and convenient for our employees. We are demonstrating how the gradual transition to e-mobility can succeed"

The VW ID. 3 will make its world premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and the Group will be launching almost 70 new models in the next ten years.

