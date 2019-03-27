New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Improve Production With Amazon Cloud To Network Its Factories

Volkswagen has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to link up and integrate the data from 122 VW Group plants, machines and systems, as a way to improve its production systems and processes.

View Photos

Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to link up and integrate the data from 122 VW Group plants, machines and systems, as a way to improve its production systems and processes. Amazon will help Volkswagen join up its plants and supply chain with over 30,000 locations and 1,500 suppliers using a data platform known as the "Volkswagen Industrial Cloud", the company said in a joint press release with Amazon.

The cloud platform could be made available to other car manufacturers and specific negotiations with major industrial companies interested in migrating to the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud are already underway, VW and Amazon said.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Vento

Passat

Ameo

Tiguan

The cloud helps VW to detect supply bottlenecks and process disruptions early as well as to optimize the operation of machinery and equipment.

0 Comments

Amazon's machine learning analytics and production know-how will be extended to the requirements of the auto industry, VW and Amazon Web services said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Volkswagen Amazon Volkswagen Volkswagen Group Amazon Web Services VW Group

Latest News

Volkswagen To Improve Production With Amazon Cloud To Network Its Factories
Volkswagen To Improve Production With Amazon Cloud To Network Its Factories
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
New Generation Honda Accord For ASEAN Markets Revealed
New Generation Honda Accord For ASEAN Markets Revealed
BMW Previews iX3, i4 and iNext EVs
BMW Previews iX3, i4 and iNext EVs
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV India Debut Details Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV India Debut Details Revealed
Hyundai QXi Subcompact SUV Christened Venue; To Be Unveiled In April
Hyundai QXi Subcompact SUV Christened Venue; To Be Unveiled In April
JCB To Invest Rs. 650 Crores For New Plant In India
JCB To Invest Rs. 650 Crores For New Plant In India
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica 350 and 500 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica 350 and 500 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Is Evaluating The Feasibility Of Electric Vehicles In India
Mercedes-Benz Is Evaluating The Feasibility Of Electric Vehicles In India
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Prices, Images
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Prices, Images
Automobili Pininfarina’s SUV PF1 Will Compete Against Ferrari, Lamborghini
Automobili Pininfarina’s SUV PF1 Will Compete Against Ferrari, Lamborghini
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40,500
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40,500
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing In India
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing In India
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Trials Edition: What To Expect
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV India Debut Details Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV India Debut Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities