New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Convert Three German Plants To Build Electric Cars

Plans to convert its factories into electric car plants depend on the approval of VW's supervisory board, which is meeting on Friday to discuss the plans, the company said.

View Photos
VW has provided job guarantees until 2028 for employees at the Emden and Hanover

Volkswagen will convert three German factories to build electric cars, as Europe's largest automaker by sales starts mass producing zero-emission vehicles in a major strategy shift following its emissions cheating scandal.The German company said on Wednesday its plant in Emden, which currently builds the VW Passat, would build electric cars from 2022 onwards, while its factory in Hannover would start making them the same year.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Ameo

Vento

Passat

Tiguan

The Hanover plant will maintain some production of combustion-engined vehicles in addition to building battery driven cars, VW said. "We are moving at full speed into the production of electric vehicles. Emden and Hanover are to be further model plants in Germany. Together with Zwickau, they will form the largest network for the production of electric vehicles in Europe," Gunnar Kilian, VW board member responsible for personnel, said.

VW has provided job guarantees until 2028 for employees at the Emden and Hanover factories, and will spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) training workers at Zwickau, it said. The Zwickau plant in eastern Germany will start building electric cars for three of the group's in-house brands from late 2019 onwards, VW added.

Around 7,700 Zwickau employees are being trained to assemble the Volkswagen ID, the first car to be produced on the company's MEB electric car underpinnings. A model known as the ID CROZZ crossover family car will follow.By late 2020, Zwickau will have a daily production capacity of 1,500 vehicles, making six electric car models, VW said.

Plans to convert its factories into electric car plants depend on the approval of VW's supervisory board, which is meeting on Friday to discuss the plans, the company said.

0 Comments

VW made a radical strategy shift towards building electric vehicles after regulators in the United States caught it deliberately cheating clean air tests, leading to a global clampdown on vehicle emissions.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
TAGS :
Volkswagen Volkswagen electric cars electric cars electric car VW electric

Latest News

Volkswagen To Convert Three German Plants To Build Electric Cars
Volkswagen To Convert Three German Plants To Build Electric Cars
Jawa Motorcycles: 5 Things To Know!
Jawa Motorcycles: 5 Things To Know!
New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India
New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Ford, Walmart To Collaborate On Designing Automated-Vehicle Delivery
Ford, Walmart To Collaborate On Designing Automated-Vehicle Delivery
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 India Launch Highlights: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 India Launch Highlights: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked; Starts At Rs. 2.34 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked; Starts At Rs. 2.34 Lakh
'F1 Race in India Was Strange Because It Was Such a Poor Place': Lewis Hamilton
'F1 Race in India Was Strange Because It Was Such a Poor Place': Lewis Hamilton
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied, Detailed Interior And Exterior Pictures
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied, Detailed Interior And Exterior Pictures
France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists
France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Teased With Wire Sculptures
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Teased With Wire Sculptures
BMW India Kick Starts Online Sales Of Its Cars
BMW India Kick Starts Online Sales Of Its Cars
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa Motorcycles: 5 Things To Know!
Jawa Motorcycles: 5 Things To Know!
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India
New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities