Volkswagen To Build New Plant In Turkey - Report

German carmaker Volkswagen is planning to build a multi-brand production plant in Turkey, a German trade magazine reported on Friday without citing sources.
Automobilwoche said Volkswagen supervisory Board on Thursday made the decision to build a plant near the city of Izmir, adding that Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda will be one of the brands to be produced there.
Volkswagen had no immediate comment on the report.
0 Comments
In April, Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny reported that Skoda was choosing between Bulgaria or Turkey as the site for a planned new plant.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.