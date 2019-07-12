Volkswagen To Build New Plant In Turkey - Report

Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda will be one of the brands to be produced there.

German carmaker Volkswagen is planning to build a multi-brand production plant in Turkey, a German trade magazine reported on Friday without citing sources.

Automobilwoche said Volkswagen supervisory Board on Thursday made the decision to build a plant near the city of Izmir, adding that Volkswagen's subsidiary Skoda will be one of the brands to be produced there.

Volkswagen had no immediate comment on the report.

In April, Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny reported that Skoda was choosing between Bulgaria or Turkey as the site for a planned new plant.

