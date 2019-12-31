Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace R-Line Spotted Testing In India

Images of a test mule of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace have surfaced online, and the model caught testing in the top-spec R-Line variant. We were the first ones to tell you that the new long wheelbase, 7-seater Tiguan AllSpace is slated to be launched next year and it will replace the existing 5-seater SUV currently sold in India. Volkswagen India will showcase the Tiguan AllSpace at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in February, which will be followed by a market launch soon after.

Now this is not an all-new model, Volkswagen introduced the second-gen Tiguan in both the short wheelbase (5-seater) and long-wheelbase (7-seater) models, however, we only got the former in India. It was only in markets that got both the version is where the LWB version was sold with suffix AllSpace. Compared to the regular 5-seater version, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is longer by 226 mm at 4,712 mm and the wheelbase is also longer by 110 mm at 2791 mm, however, both the width and the height will remain unchanged at 1839 mm and 1673 mm respectively.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace spotted testing is the top-end R-Line variant

Visually, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace carries the same design and styling cues as the 5-seater model, albeit the former gets a slightly tweaked rear, which is also seen in these spy photos. The changes include a slightly bigger rear spoiler in a glossy black shade instead of the body-coloured one on the Tiguan and a revised rear bumper with more glossy black treatment and horizontal dual exhaust ports. Of course, these visual changes are specific to the R-Line trim, the regular version is likely to get silver treatment.

The front section too gets the aggressive treatment of the R-Line trim with a sportier front bumper and a tweaked grille. The contours are more prominent and appear to sit a bit higher, and the SUV is running on a set of 17-inch Tulsa alloy wheels. The top-end Tiguan AllSpace R-Line variant will also come features like LED headlamps, darkened LED rear combination lamps, Active Info Display fully digital instrument cluster, 8-inch Discovery Media navigation system with clear glass screen, sports front seats are standard.

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace coming to India will be petrol-only and will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space will be petrol-only so the model will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI engine, however, the power figures are unknown right now. Transmission duties will be handled by the tried and tested 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, and while globally the SUV does come with a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, in India the Tiguan AllSpace will only be available with a 2WD option.

