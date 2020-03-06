New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: All You Need To Know

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is the German carmaker's first seven-seater SUV and will be positioned above the five-seater Tiguan.

The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space is a petrol-only model.

Highlights

  The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is seven-seater SUV.
  It is positioned above the five-seater Volkswagen Tiguan.
  The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space is a petrol-only model.

Volkswagen India is betting big on its updated SUV portfolio and it all starts with the Tiguan AllSpace. The SUV shares its platform with the Tiguan five-seater and is closely related to it in terms of looks, interiors and specifications. That said, it is longer and more spacious than the Tiguan, making it more competent rival to some of the bigger SUVs in the segment. Here's everything you need to know about this new SUV from Volkswagen.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launched In India

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

38.48 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

  1. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is the German carmaker's first seven-seater SUV and will be positioned above the five-seater Tiguan.
  2. It will be sold in India as a petrol-only model and will be equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that belts out 187 bhp and is mated to a seven-speed dual shift gearbox (DSG).
  3. It will be sold in India only in four-wheel drive variants.
    The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is offered in India with 7 seats as standard

  4. Being a seven-seater, the Tiguan AllSpace is obviously longer than the Tiguan five-seater and though it looks largely similar, there have been updates at the rear. The changes include a slightly bigger rear spoiler in a glossy black shade instead of the body-coloured one on the Tiguan along with a revised rear bumper with more glossy black treatment for the underbody cladding, companied by horizontal dual exhaust ports.
  5. The new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace also features a sharper front bumper, a tweaked grille and new LED headlamps up front, along with a set of new dual-tone 17-inch wheels.
  6. On the inside, it gets a panoramic sunroof, an Active Info Display that lets you access important information at a glance, keyless entry and Vienna leather seats add to the comfort levels.
    The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is longer than the Tiguan and offers more space

  7. It also offers a three three-Zone Climatronic AC which is a first in the segment.
  8. On the safety front, the Tiguan AllSpace is equipped with ABS with EBD, ESP, 7 airbags, tyre monitoring system, reverse parking camera; all of which are standard.
  9. Volkswagen will assemble the Tiguan AllSpace locally in India.
  10. It will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

