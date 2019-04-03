New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Teases Electric SUV Ahead Of Debut In Shanghai

Just like the compact I.D.1, the I.D. CROZZ1, the I.D. BUZZ1, the I.D. VIZZION1 and the I.D. BUGGY1 before it, the sixth member of the fully electric family is based on the modular electric drive matrix and comes laden with innovations.

View Photos
The Volkswagen ID Roomzz1 is the 6th member of the ID family

Volkswagen is all set to bring in the ID. ROOMZZ1 concept at the Auto Shanghai 2019. The ID. ROOMMZZ1 is the next member of the ID family and gives us a glimpse into the company's upcoming version of a zero emission SUV. The production version based on the ID ROOMMZZ1 will first make its debut in the Chinese market in 2021 after which the model will be brought into other global markets. Just like the compact I.D.1, the I.D. CROZZ1, the I.D. BUZZ1, the I.D. VIZZION1 and the I.D. BUGGY1 before it, the sixth member of the fully electric family is based on the modular electric drive matrix and comes laden with innovations.

avts9eto

The Volkswagen Roomzz1 is the 6th EV to be based on the MEB platform

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Vento

Passat

Ameo

Tiguan

The I.D. ROOMZZ1 gets variability in terms of vehicle interior, boasting of new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light. It also gets the IQ.DRIVE systems which will drive the I.D ROOMZZ1. There's a I.D. Pilot mode too in which the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver which basically hints at a level 4 autonomous vehicle.

0 Comments

There's not much information yet about the what powers the ID ROOMZZ1, and what user experience will be like. We will know more about this, once the company showcases the car at the 2019 Auto Shanghai.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Volkswagen ID Roomzz1 ID roomzz1 SUV roomzz1 Volkswagen electric SUV Volkswagen SUV

Latest News

Tata Motors Did Not Produce A Single Nano In The Last Three Months: Report
Tata Motors Did Not Produce A Single Nano In The Last Three Months: Report
Volkswagen Group To Merge All Passenger Car Entities In India
Volkswagen Group To Merge All Passenger Car Entities In India
Citroen To Showcase First Model For India Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications, Launch Date
Citroen To Showcase First Model For India Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications, Launch Date
Volkswagen Teases Electric SUV Ahead Of Debut In Shanghai
Volkswagen Teases Electric SUV Ahead Of Debut In Shanghai
2019 Jeep Easter Safari Concepts Teased
2019 Jeep Easter Safari Concepts Teased
Infiniti Qs Inspiration Teased Ahead Of 2019 Shanghai Auto Show Debut
Infiniti Qs Inspiration Teased Ahead Of 2019 Shanghai Auto Show Debut
Toyota To Give Royalty-Free Access To Hybrid Vehicle Patents: Nikkei
Toyota To Give Royalty-Free Access To Hybrid Vehicle Patents: Nikkei
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Asian Tour Felicitates Hero Chairman Pawan Munjal For Contribution To Golf In Asia
Asian Tour Felicitates Hero Chairman Pawan Munjal For Contribution To Golf In Asia
Over 100 Ducati Monster 821 Sold In India In Under 1 Year
Over 100 Ducati Monster 821 Sold In India In Under 1 Year
Vardenchi Inaugurates First Lifestyle Garage Flagship Store In Mumbai
Vardenchi Inaugurates First Lifestyle Garage Flagship Store In Mumbai
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 25 Per Cent For FY2018-19
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 25 Per Cent For FY2018-19
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Undergoes Cold Weather Testing
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Undergoes Cold Weather Testing
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19
MG Motor To Offer Free Data For First Few Years On The Hector SUV
MG Motor To Offer Free Data For First Few Years On The Hector SUV

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7.8 Million Two-Wheelers In FY 2018-19
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities