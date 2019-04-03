Volkswagen Teases Electric SUV Ahead Of Debut In Shanghai

Volkswagen is all set to bring in the ID. ROOMZZ1 concept at the Auto Shanghai 2019. The ID. ROOMMZZ1 is the next member of the ID family and gives us a glimpse into the company's upcoming version of a zero emission SUV. The production version based on the ID ROOMMZZ1 will first make its debut in the Chinese market in 2021 after which the model will be brought into other global markets. Just like the compact I.D.1, the I.D. CROZZ1, the I.D. BUZZ1, the I.D. VIZZION1 and the I.D. BUGGY1 before it, the sixth member of the fully electric family is based on the modular electric drive matrix and comes laden with innovations.

The I.D. ROOMZZ1 gets variability in terms of vehicle interior, boasting of new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light. It also gets the IQ.DRIVE systems which will drive the I.D ROOMZZ1. There's a I.D. Pilot mode too in which the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver which basically hints at a level 4 autonomous vehicle.

There's not much information yet about the what powers the ID ROOMZZ1, and what user experience will be like. We will know more about this, once the company showcases the car at the 2019 Auto Shanghai.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.