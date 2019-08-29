New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Teases 8th Gen Golf Ahead Of Global Debut

The next generation Golf is expected to come with electric drivetrains, a connected car experience and assisted driving too.

The next generation Golf is expected to come with electric drivetrains.

  Volkswagen has teased the new-generation Golf In Camouflage.
  The next generation Golf is expected to come with electric drivetrains.
  It's also expected to get connected car tech.

Volkswagen is readying the 8th generation of the Golf and it will soon roll out in the next couple of months. The company says that it has sold more than 35 million units of the Golf and it is its bestseller. However, the car has aged and now, as Volkswagen enters a new age of digitization and electrification, the Golf too will come of age. Expect the next generation of the Golf to come with electric drivetrains, a connected car experience and assisted driving too.

Volkswagen has teased the new-generation Golf but it's a car which has been camouflaged fully. However, what we can clearly see is that it is a five-door car. The visual DNA is unmistakable and if you take a closer look then you'll see that the 'Golf' designation has been integrated into the camouflage. Ofcourse, we only get to see the shape but the finer lines and the new design have been masked thanks to the black and white camouflage.

0 Comments

Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Design, said "At this time, we will not disclose all details of the new Golf, but you can already perceive its elegant proportions." No more specifications of the car have been shared and the eight generation of the Golf is likely to come with turbocharged petrol motors. The Golf will come with changes on the inside too and expect the instrument panel to be fully digital and incorporate the Virtual Cockpit features. There's also the big touchscreen infotainment system that will dominate the dashboard and there are going to be a ton of features available on the car too, but we'll have to wait and see what Volkswagen has to offer.

