Volkswagen T-Roc: What We Know So Far

It was back in April 2019, that we exclusively told you that Volkswagen India was all set to bring in the T-Roc SUV to India. The company is all set to launch the car in the country tomorrow and we already know a lot about it. The T-roc, will be the company's second launch in 2020 immediately after the Tiguan AllSpace. The T-Roc will target the youth with its vibrant look and feel and will be a premium product from the company. Bookings for the car had opened in February and now the company has already received more than 300 bookings for the car, which just goes to show the interest in the car.

Also Read: Excluisve Review Of The VW T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

There will 6 colours on offer when the car launches in India

Now we have already driven the global-spec Volkswagen T-Roc and told you all about it. But we now know what the India-spec variant of the T-Roc will come packed with. In our exclusive story we told you that the T-Roc will be a petrol-automatic-only SUV which will feature a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine which will produce close to 147 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The engine also boasts ACT or active cylinder technology - which allows the car to shut off the operation of two of the 4 cylinders in regular driving conditions - especially in slower moving or city driving conditions. When the full power is needed, it seamlessly switches to a 4-cylinder operation, and provides the extra power needed, like during highway driving or quick acceleration as experienced when overtaking, for instance. The T-Roc delivers a top speed of 205 kmph, and the does 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds.

Also Read: Volkswagen To Launch T-Roc In India via the Digital Platform

The Volkswagen T-Roc will come with the trapezoidal LED DRLs and LED headlamps as standard

On the dimensions front, the T-Roc's numbers will not differ from the one sold in European markets because the car comes to India as a CBU. The length of the car is 4229 mm, and gets a wheelbase of 2595 mm. So it is shorter than the Tiguan and the Tiguan AllSpace and the wheelbase too is lower than the Tiguan Allspace by close to 200mm.

Also Read: India-spec Volkswagen T-Roc Exclusive Details

The T-Roc was first showcased in India on February 3, 2020

The VW T-Roc will be available in 6 colour options for the Indian market. 5 of these are two tone so the cars will have a black roof as standard. These are the Curcuma Yellow, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, and Indium Grey. The Deep Black Pearl will be the sole single body coloured variant. The company has already said that there will be a wide range of customisation options available on the car too.

But the big aspect to look forward to is the price. When launched the T-Roc will take on the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass which means that it will be priced between ₹ 18 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh. We wait to see if VW India brings this car in with an introductory price, which would make things even more interesting.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.