Volkswagen T-Roc R To Be Unveiled At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R at the legendary Nurburgring.

Since its launch in November 2017, Volkswagen has sold round 200,000 units of the T-Roc worldwide.

At the Geneva International Motor Show Volkswagen will present the new top model for the crossover series which was launched in 2017: the T-Roc R. The Volkswagen R will be the performance version of the T-Roc and yes it holds a lot of promise. The sporting characteristics of the Volkswagen T-Roc R are accentuated by the unmistakable "R"-specific exterior and interior design.

Also Read: Volkswagen T-Roc Review 

Since its market launch in November 2017, Volkswagen has sold round 200,000 units worldwide. The new T-Roc R now expands the broad spectrum of the compact crossover with a sporty variant and appeals to individualists who according to the company 'attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.'

lv46t77k

We recently got a chance to drive the T-Roc andd told you how capable a car it was 

The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R at the legendary Nurburgring. The development of the vehicle was also supported by the racing driver expertise of WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter.

We only get to see the sketch for now and no other details have poured out yet, so we wait and watch to know more.

