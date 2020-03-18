Volkswagen India has launched the T-Roc in India and has priced it at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). This price is of course introductory.. The Volkswagen T-Roc is part of the brand's new product offensive and its second launch this month after the Tiguan AllSpace. The new offering comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is sold in a single, fully-loaded variant. So there will be limited number of units up for grabs. In fact, taking the limited access to this car for Indian customers, Volkswagen India had opened bookings for the T-Roc in February 2020, when it was first showcased ahead of the Auto Expo 2020. Clearly VW India is targeting the young customer base and according to the company it has already received more than 300 bookings for it.

Also Read: Exclusive Review Of The T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc 23.32 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph. Built on the MQB platform, the model promises impressive driving dynamics, while also being efficient with cylinder deactivation technology also being on offer.

Also Read: Volkswagen T-Roc Receives 300 Bookings In India

The Volkswagen T-Roc get s a flat bottomed steering wheel and a very sporty looking cabin

The feature list is an exhaustive one and it is filled to the brim with it because there's just one variant on offer. You get LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. Visually, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which offers good cabin space.

Also Read: Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

The Volkswagen T-Roc is the most accessible SUV from Volkswagen in India currently

There will be a host of safety systems in place including six airbags, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more. Volkswagen India plans to offer the T-Roc in six colour options - Curcuma Yellow, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, and Indium Grey. Five of the colours will get the dual-tone treatment with a blacked-out roof, while the Deep Black Pearl shade will be a single body-coloured option.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is priced below the Tiguan AllSpace and till the entry of the Taigun, will remain one of VW's most accessible SUVs in the Indian market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.