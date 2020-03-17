Volkswagen T-Roc India Launch: Price Expectation

Volkswagen India is all set to introduce the T-Roc compact SUV in India, just weeks after the model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Volkswagen T-Roc is part of the brand's new product offensive and its second launch this month after the Tiguan AllSpace. The new offering comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in a single, fully-loaded variant in limited units. The new compact SUV is being targeted at a young customer base and the VW India has already garnered over 300 bookings for the T-Roc, ahead of its launch. Its pricing then remains under wraps.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will go against the petrol variants of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and more. We expect prices to be in the vicinity of ₹ 19-20 lakh (ex-showroom), which does put it at the premium end of the segment. That being said, the T-Roc for India will be a loaded model and promises to bring some driving fun in the guise of an SUV body style.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be sold only with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph. Built on the MQB platform, the model promises impressive driving dynamics, while also being efficient with cylinder deactivation technology also being on offer.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be sold in a single variant in India packed with features

The feature list will be exhaustive as well with LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and so much more. Visually, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which maximises interior space.

There will be a host of safety systems in place including six airbags, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more. Volkswagen India plans to offer the T-Roc in six colour options - Curcuma Yellow, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, and Indium Grey. Five of the colours will get the dual-tone treatment with a blacked-out roof, while the Deep Black Pearl shade will be a single body-coloured option. Also, expect to see a number of personalisation options that will be available for customers.

