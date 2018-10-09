New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time

The convertible version of the Volkswagen T-Roc SUV is slated to be introduced in mid-2020, and the soft-top version will share a lot of its features with the standard version.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cobriolet SUV is expected share its styling with the regular version

It was just early this year, in February, that we told you about Volkswagen's plan to introduce a convertible, or rather, a cabriolet version of its compact SUV T-Roc. Now, a prototype model of the soft-top Volkswagen T-Roc has been spotted testing for the first time and, frankly, whatever we see here, doesn't look all that bad. While the regular hard-top version of the SUV is already on sale, in the global markets, the convertible version of the SUV is slated to be introduced in 2020.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Review

vk2mlrn8

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet will get a soft-top and two-door format

Similar to the design sketch that was released early this year, the prototype model of the Volkswagen T-Roc also features only two doors for entry. While this is pretty common in most cabriolets, it does add a bit of quirkiness to the SUV proportions. We believe to accommodate the retractable soft-top, Volkswagen has likely made some considerable changes to the design, however, courtesy of all this camouflage it's hard to tell what has changed apart from the doors and the rear deck.

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo And T-Roc Get 5-Star Rating For Euro NCAP Crash Tests

v4lrhq84

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet's face looks similar to the regular T-Roc SUV

Considering in all the photos, the roof remains up, it's clear that the T-Roc cabriolet's basic silhouette is pretty similar to the regular model. Also based on the few exposed bits, we can see that some of the latter exterior elements have also been retained, like the wide double-slat grille, flanked by sleek horizontal headlamps that together create the impression of one single unit. The sculpted bumper comes with a similar wide central air dam with the bullet-shaped LED daytime running lights. Similarly, the alloy wheels and the taillamps also look similar to the regular SUV version as this point.

k7j7igoc

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is likely to see some design changes compared to the regular version

Engine options are unknown as of now, however, the T-Roc cabriolet is expected to be powered by either the new 1.0-liter inline-three or the 1.5-liter inline four, producing a maximum of113 bhp and 147 bhp respectively. The cabriolet version will most likely to come only in front-wheel-drive option, mainly to offset the additional weight from the roof mechanism. However, if Volkswagen does decide to add an all-wheel-drive option it's likely to feature the same 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine or a 2.0-liter TDI diesel, which come with the regular T-Roc AWD.

While the regular Volkswagen T-Roc is expected to come to India, it is too soon to assume the same for the convertible version.

Image Courtesy: Motor1

