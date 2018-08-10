Volkswagen T-Cross Teased Ahead Of Debut; Reveals Cargo Space

The Volkswagen T-Cross is the company's smallest SUV and the company has now teased the car ahead of its launch. But there's some vital information coming out of the teaser video and that's to do with the cargo space on offer. The world premiere will take place in the next couple of months and the month is likely to be October. However, the T-Cross will be launched internationally in 2019 and yes, India is one of the markets where the company will introduce this compact SUV. The company gives out details of the cargo space on offer by allowing professional ice hockey team - 'the Grizzlys Wolfsburg' to throw in all their equipment into the T-Cross.

The T-Cross is based on the modular transverse matrix, or MQB for short, and this is how Volkswagen is able to make more space available. The front axle moves far to the front, thereby lengthening the wheelbase, creating more space in the interior and increasing the available stowage space. The latter is also variable: Depending on the situation, the rear seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise as standard. The company says that the luggage compartment allows storage space of 385 to 455 litres. The back of the rear seat can also be divided (60:40) or completely folded down. This creates a flat loading area and thus even more space of 1,281 litres. The fold-down front passenger seat backrest offers additional flexibility.

The high seating position in the T-Cross is typical for an SUV: 597 mm at the front and 652 mm at the three seats at the rear; the elevated view from the T-Cross is realised via higher ground clearance and the seat system. At 4107mm long, the T-Cross is a compact SUV for both the rough roads and the urban setting. Volkswagen even goes on to say that the 'T-Cross is entering the market as one of the safest vehicles of its class, guaranteed through excellent crash properties and a large spectrum of assistance systems.' It will come with standard features like an ambient traffic monitoring system) and Lane Assist (lane departure warning system). The T-Cross will be positioned below the Tiguan globally and we have no doubt that it'll make its way to India because well, that's the announcement that Skoda made just yesterday about focus on the MQB platform for the Indian market. The T-Cross is ideal then for the country as it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and even the Renault Captur.

