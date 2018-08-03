Volkswagen T-Cross SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage In Europe

New Cars and Bikes in India

The Volkswagen T-Cross was first showcased as a design study in 2016

Volkswagen recently teased the 2019 T-Cross SUV and we got to see a few sketches. But now it has been spotted testing in Europe. The T-Cross was first presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show but back then it was introduced as a study, but now it's all set to be launched in Europe and in fact India too (with heavy local content). We expect the world premiere of the new T-Cross to take place by October or November this year and we eagerly await to know more about the car. However, the car has been spotted testing and that too sans camouflage giving us a better view of what to expect in terms of design.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Staying close to the T-Cross Breeze concept, the new Volkswagen T-Cross gets a similar design language to the T-Roc but you get a larger and wider grille, squared fog lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and a receding roofline. The car clearly looks compact in the image, while reports have suggested it will measure about 4.2 metres in length. Internationally, the T-Cross will be underpinned by the MQB AO platform, which also underpins the new generation Polo.

Inside, expect the Volkswagen T-Cross to borrow a lot of features from the existing VW parts bin. This will include the all-digital instrument console, MirrorLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a host of other goodies. The compact SUV will be a five-seater, but priced a lot cheaper than the Tiguan within the VW family. Engine options will include both petrol and diesel versions, while the option of a hybrid cannot be ruled out.

The Volkswagen T-Cross is an important product for the company and it is believed that the model is being considered for India as well. However, reports suggest that VW could develop the India-spec T-Cross on a more affordable platform to keep costs low and prices competitive. A launch timeline for India is said to be around 2020.

The T-Cross will join the T-Roc and a host of other models as the German automaker plans an SUV onslaught over the coming years and will introduce 19 new SUVs globally by 2020.

Image Source: Motor1.com

