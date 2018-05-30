New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen T-Cross Spied Ahead Of Launch

The VW T-Cross is the small crossover from the German stable and will borrow design elements from the VW T-Roc SUV.

The Volkswagen T-Cross takes on the Hyundai Creta in India

Highlights

  • The VW T-Cross is based on the new Polo
  • It is base on the new MQB platform
  • The T-Cross will rival the Creta, Duster and Jeep Renegade in India

German carmaker Volkswagen, is getting ready to launch its all new crossover, the T-Cross later this year. Based on the Volkswagen Polo, the new Volkswagen T-Cross was recently spotted testing somewhere in Austria. The all new Volkswagen T-Cross is the small crossover from the German stable and will borrow design cues from its elder sibling, the VW T-Roc SUV. Volkswagen had showcased the T-Cross Breeze concept at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, and going by the spy shots, the company has made minor change to its design and the production version looks similar to the concept, which we like!

(The Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the new Polo)

Also Read: Production Spec Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV Leaked Online

Now, the all new Volkswagen T-Cross is built on the company's MQB platform, which also underpins the new Polo and also the SEAT Arona. The VW T-Cross is part of the brand's plan to launch 19 new products by 2020. In terms of dimensions, the new VW T-Cross will be quite similar to that of the new Golf and the wide grille up front only adds to its huge demeanor. In profile, the VW T-Cross is boxy in its stance while the thick C-Pillar is quite drool-worthy. The Hyundai Creta rival in India will also take on the likes of Renault Duster, Ford EcoSport and also the upcoming Jeep Renegade. Moreover, the VW T-Cross will also feature a two-tone body featuring a contrasting roof.

(The Volkswagen T-Cross will come to India by 2020)

Also Read: Volkswagen T-Cross Spotted During Cold Weather Testing

At heart, expect the VW T-Cross to carry the same turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the new Polo. Volkswagen will most likely add the front-wheel drive as standard with an option to choose the all-wheel drive for the top-specced variant. Moreover, there are slight chances of the T-Cross coming in hybrid version, but these are only initial reports and rumors, so we'll bring in more information on that.

