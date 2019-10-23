New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Speeds Up Production Of Next Generation Golf

Volkswagen's main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is preparing to make 450,000 Golf cars a year with the manufacturing time of the eighth-generation model sped up by one hour per vehicle.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen's main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is preparing to make 450,000 Golf cars a year

Volkswagen will start deliveries of its new Golf hatchback in December after shaving an hour off the time needed to build its flagship model, the board member responsible for production at the VW brand said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen's main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is preparing to make 450,000 Golf cars a year with the manufacturing time of the eighth-generation model sped up by one hour per vehicle, Andreas Tostmann told journalists in a call.

0 Comments

Because VW is able to re-use 80% of the tooling for its new model, VW will invest a midsized triple-digit million euros amount in overhauling production, the carmaker said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Datsun Go with Immediate Rivals

Datsun Go
Datsun
Go

You may interested in

Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 4.2 - 7.09 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.37 - 6.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.91 - 7.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Cars This Festive Season
Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Cars This Festive Season
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Two-Wheelers Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits On Select Models
Honda Two-Wheelers Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits On Select Models
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities