New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Signs E-Vehicle Startup As First Partner For Production Platform

The German group plans to invest 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in e-mobility until 2023, it said in a statement on the eve of the Geneva car show.

View Photos
Volkswagen's electric-vehicle investment budget outstrips that of its closest competitors

Volkswagen has signed German start-up e.GO Mobile as the first external partner for its modular platform for electric vehicles (EV), as it seeks to simplify production across a variety of models. The partner will use VW's so-called MEB production system to "bring e-vehicles to market that complement Volkswagen's model offering," the carmaker said in a statement. A specific vehicle has yet to be decided on jointly, it added. The VW brand's strategy chief Michael Jost said in a newspaper interview in January the group was in advanced talks with competitors over opening its modular EV production platform to rivals.

volkswagen id crozz

The German group plans to invest 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in e-mobility until 2023 

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Passat

Vento

Tiguan

Ameo

The platform seeks the cost advantages of large production numbers by standardizing as much as possible even across very different models. Volkswagen in January said it was exploring joint development of e-vehicles with Ford, under a wide-ranging partnership. The German group plans to invest 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in e-mobility until 2023, it said in a statement on the eve of the Geneva car show.

0 Comments

The carmaker's electric-vehicle investment budget outstrips that of its closest competitors, in pursuit of profitable mass-production of electric vehicles, something that no carmaker has come close to achieving. E.GO Mobile helped develop a delivery van that is being produced by a subsidiary of postal services group Deutsche Post. Among e.GO's other projects, it aims to bring an electric minibus to market in a joint venture with German autos supplier ZF Friedrichshafen.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Volkswagen volkswagen e-mobility e-mobility volkswagen electric vehicles

Latest News

Volkswagen Signs E-Vehicle Startup As First Partner For Production Platform
Volkswagen Signs E-Vehicle Startup As First Partner For Production Platform
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors To Showcase Micro SUV Concept; India Launch In 2020
2019 Geneva: Tata Motors To Showcase Micro SUV Concept; India Launch In 2020
2019 Geneva: Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Reveals Battista Electric Hypercar Which Is Faster Than A Formula 1 Car
2019 Geneva: Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Reveals Battista Electric Hypercar Which Is Faster Than A Formula 1 Car
Citroen Aims At Disruptive Strategy And SUVs To Crack Indian Market
Citroen Aims At Disruptive Strategy And SUVs To Crack Indian Market
Tesla Model Y To Be Unveiled On March 14
Tesla Model Y To Be Unveiled On March 14
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Discontinued In India
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Discontinued In India
2019 Range Rover Sentinel Revealed
2019 Range Rover Sentinel Revealed
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Yamaha Tenere 700 Price In Europe Announced
Yamaha Tenere 700 Price In Europe Announced
TVS Apache RTR 160 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 85,479
TVS Apache RTR 160 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 85,479
Tata Altroz Platform And Design Details Revealed
Tata Altroz Platform And Design Details Revealed
KTM 250 Duke ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.94 Lakh
KTM 250 Duke ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.94 Lakh
India's First Kawasaki Ninja H2R To Be Delivered Today; Priced At Rs. 72 Lakh
India's First Kawasaki Ninja H2R To Be Delivered Today; Priced At Rs. 72 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta G Plus Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.57 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta G Plus Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.57 Lakh
Skoda Auto And Orix Partner To Provide Skoda Cars On Lease
Skoda Auto And Orix Partner To Provide Skoda Cars On Lease

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
View More
x
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
Actor Ajay Devgn Wins An Audi A5 Sportback
TVS Apache RTR 160 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 85,479
TVS Apache RTR 160 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 85,479
Citroen Aims At Disruptive Strategy And SUVs To Crack Indian Market
Citroen Aims At Disruptive Strategy And SUVs To Crack Indian Market
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Discontinued In India
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Discontinued In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities