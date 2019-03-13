New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023

By eliminate up to 7,000 jobs by 2023, Volkswagen aims to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The company aims to achieve these cuts via retirement offers.

View Photos
The job cuts will be part of a savings drive aimed at slashing costs by 5.9 billion euros per year

German automaker Volkswagen said it would eliminate up to 7,000 jobs by 2023 as it seeks to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles, although the cuts should be achieved via retirement offers.

"Volkswagen will be boosting the pace of its transformation... taking important steps this year to strengthen competitiveness on a sustained basis," the flagship brand of the mammoth VW group said in a statement.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Passat

Vento

Tiguan

Ameo

It estimates that the automation of routine tasks will result in the loss of between 5,000 and 7,000 jobs by 2023 and that around 11,000 workers will be eligible for retirement in the coming years.

The job cuts will be part of a savings drive aimed at slashing costs by 5.9 billion euros per year by 2023 at VW's own-brand division.

Meanwhile the Wolfsburg-based firm said it would increase investments in "future topics" like battery-powered cars and automated driving over the same period, from the 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) announced in November to some 19 billion.

Even as some positions are cut, bosses expect to create 2,000 new jobs in electronics and software development to shape the firm's reorientation, and said they would uphold a job security guarantee valid until 2025.

Chief operating officer of the VW brand Ralf Brandstaetter said in a statement the changes would "make Volkswagen fit for the electric and digital era".

The gigantic carmaker's electric transition is driven by the need to conform to strict emissions limits on greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2), set to bite in the EU from 2020.

At a press conference Tuesday, the 12-brand Volkswagen group said it would increase the number of electric models it offers across its brands like VW, Porsche, Audi or Skoda over the coming decade to 70, 20 more than previously planned.

But the enormous investments needed are already weighing on performance and profit margins.

At the VW brand, executives aim to lift their profit margin to 6.0 percent by 2022, compared with 3.8 percent last year.

0 Comments

The job cuts announced Wednesday come on top of an existing restructuring programme slashing 21,000 positions worldwide and targeting 3.0 billion euros per year of savings by 2020.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Volkswagen Job Cuts Volkswagen VW To Cut Jobs

Latest News

2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants, Features, And Specifications Leaked
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants, Features, And Specifications Leaked
Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023
Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023
Porsche 917 Concept Pays Homage To The 1970 917 Le Mans Winner On 50th Anniversary
Porsche 917 Concept Pays Homage To The 1970 917 Le Mans Winner On 50th Anniversary
Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million Electric Vehicles Over Next Decade
Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million Electric Vehicles Over Next Decade
Toyota, Japan Space Agency To Develop Moon Rover
Toyota, Japan Space Agency To Develop Moon Rover
Nissan Says To Stop Producing Infiniti Cars In UK
Nissan Says To Stop Producing Infiniti Cars In UK
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch: What To Expect
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch: What To Expect
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Suzuki Ertiga GT Teased For Indonesia Ahead Of Launch This Month
Suzuki Ertiga GT Teased For Indonesia Ahead Of Launch This Month
Emissions Squeeze Sparks Electric Surge For Volkswagen
Emissions Squeeze Sparks Electric Surge For Volkswagen
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Unveil New Joint Board Post-Ghosn
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Unveil New Joint Board Post-Ghosn
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore
Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities