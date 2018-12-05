New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Says Last Generation Of Combustion Engines To Be Launched In 2026

A spokesman confirmed Jost's remarks meant that VW, Europe and China's best selling passenger car brand, will focus on electric cars instead.

View Photos
VW will continue to adapt its petrol and diesel engined cars to meet environmental standards

Volkswagen's strategy chief said on Tuesday the German carmaker's core brand will develop its final generation of vehicles using combustion engine technology in 2026. Volkswagen made a strategy shift toward battery-driven vehicles in the wake of a damaging diesel-emissions cheating scandal in 2015, which forced the carmaker to pay more than 27 billion euros in fines for hiding excessive pollution."In the year 2026 will be the last product start on a combustion engine platform," Michael Jost told the Handelsblatt automotive summit conference at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

A spokesman confirmed Jost's remarks meant that VW, Europe and China's best selling passenger car brand, will focus on electric cars instead. VW will continue to adapt its petrol and diesel engined cars to meet environmental standards during the lifetime of those vehicles, but the German carmaker is now committed to radical steps to stop global warming, Jost said.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Vento

Ameo

Tiguan

Passat

0 Comments

As a way to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord, Volkswagen has changed its car development benchmarks to include the target of radically cutting levels of carbon dioxide pollution in production as well, Jost said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
TAGS :
Volkswagen Cars Volkswagen VOlkswagen diesel engine

Latest News

2019 Triumph Speed Twin Unveiled
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Unveiled
Volkswagen Says Last Generation Of Combustion Engines To Be Launched In 2026
Volkswagen Says Last Generation Of Combustion Engines To Be Launched In 2026
Rolls Royce Cullinan: What Makes It Outstanding Among SUVs
Rolls Royce Cullinan: What Makes It Outstanding Among SUVs
Tata Harrier: Variants Explained
Tata Harrier: Variants Explained
Isuzu Motors To Increase Prices From January 2019
Isuzu Motors To Increase Prices From January 2019
F1: Racing Point To Get A Name Change Again For 2019
F1: Racing Point To Get A Name Change Again For 2019
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spotted Testing Again
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spotted Testing Again
More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed
More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
John McGuinness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
John McGuinness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier: Variants Explained
Tata Harrier: Variants Explained
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities